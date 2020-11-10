Ghana’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan will take place behind closed doors.

This is part of a number of measures taken by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to ensure that games are played in the safest possible way.

According to CAF, games have to be played under strict conditions to ensure that players, referees and officials are protected from the coronavirus pandemic.

The guidance outlines the processes that will need to be in place before games are played. As a result, players, technical team members, essential service providers and ball boys will undergo mandatory COVID-19 tests before the match.

Members of the media are also being reminded that there shall be strict adherence to the protocols during and after the match. Journalists, who intend to run live commentary, shall observe social distancing during the match.

There will be no post-match press conference, Mixed Zone and Flash photo opportunities as only the photographers of the two teams will be granted access. But the Communications team will conduct a virtual post-match press conference via the official Facebook page of the Ghana Football Association.

Again, the public should take note that the game will be broadcasted live on Television.

Ghana will lock horns with Sudan on Thursday, November 12, 2020, in a match-day three fixture scheduled for 16:00GMT at the Cape Coast stadium.