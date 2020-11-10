Popular Kumawood actor, Michael Afranie, has started a massive campaign for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region where he lives.

The actor wore an NDC t-shirt with party paraphernalia decorating his neck in a pose with his colleague Agya Koo, who also wore a New Patriotic Party t-shirt.

They signaled with their fingers the numbers of their presidential aspirants on the ballot paper.

Mr Afranie signaled two for John Mahama, while Agya Koo signaled one for Nana Akufo-Addo.

Fans have commented on the photo and read various meanings into it.