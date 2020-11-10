Ghana Premier League side, AshantiGold SC, will play Burkinabe club Salitas FC in the preliminary round of the Caf Confederations Cup.

The Miners will host Salitas FC in the first leg tie at the Len Clay Stadium before travelling for the return leg encounter in Ouagadougou.

The first leg is scheduled to take place on 27–29 November 2020 whereas the second leg comes off on 4–6 December 2020.

Winner of the tie will lock horns with the winner between Sudanese side Alamal Atbara and KVZ Sports Club of Zanzibar in the first round of the competition.

READ ALSO

Salitas were the very first club from Burkina Faso to make the group stages of CAF interclub competition in the 2018/2019 campaign.

Ashgold, which represented Ghana in the CAF Confederations in the 2019/2020 season, have been given the chance to play again in the competition, following the truncation of the 2019/2020 domestic football season due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Miners played in the Confederations Cup last year as a result of their triumph in the NC Tier Two competition.