The biggest Covid-19 testing facility, solely licensed for coronavirus, has been opened in the Greater Accra Region.

Leding Medical Laboratory, the ultra-modern facility, located at East Legon, has the capacity to test more than 10, 000 samples a day.

With highly sophisticated testing equipment, the facility is able to produce accurate results within the shortest possible time

Speaking to JoyNews, Head of the Facility, Dr Maame Fuwaa Antwi-Gyamfi, revealed that the laboratory has mobile vans to move to their client’s location for the testing.

This initiative, she says, is to stem the spread of the disease.

“These mobile PCR testing vehicles have been designed for the purpose of testing Covid-19. It has to be in a way that would be safe, convenient and allow us to meet all the standards required to do these processes safely,” she explained.

The system has been designed such that clients can schedule an appointment online with the aim of limiting contact as much as possible.

Highlighting the testing process, Laboratory Manager, May Adaeze Hanson, said: “We have a sample that gives you negatives and the other that gives positives. So when your negative control is giving you negatives and positives is giving you positives that tells you that the results are reliable and accurate.”

Following the surge in the active Covid-19 cases, President Nana Akufo-Addo, in a televised address on Sunday, reaffirmed that the country is going to undertake rigorous testing to control the spread of the disease.

Therefore, Leding testing laboratory comes at the right time to provide significant boost to the country’s fight against Covid-19.