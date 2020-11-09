The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Abura Asebu Kwamankese, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has slammed Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu.

The former has described the latter as “a misguided peddler of falsehood” who is on a “fruitless adventure”.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu took to his Facebook page to respond to Mr Amidu’s response to Mr Mahama’s “stupid” comment, accusing him of being a “hired propagandist of the NPP”.

Martin Amidu is a self-confessed peddler of falsehood against JM. He is to be dismissed as a hired propagandist of the NPP on a fruitless adventure in the misguided belief that it will impact this election. If you actually believe that there is anything in his Airbus tirade, disabuse your mind. ABSOLUTELY NOTHING will come out of it. Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama is on record to have called on the Special Prosecutor to investigate him if he has evidence of any wrongdoing in the popular ‘Airbus scandal’.

But in his response, Mr Martin Amidu wrote among other things that: The long public service of the Special Prosecutor spanning various aspects of security and intelligence from the period of 1982 to 7th January 2001 and July 2009 to January 2012 makes him more experienced in determining when it is not conducive to the national security interest to foolhardily take certain law and order actions. The Special Prosecutor owes that exercise of discretion to his vast experience over the years, his responsibility to maintain national stability and his conscience as a patriotic anti-corruption crusading Ghanaian.

But, the former Deputy Information Minister, who is not pleased with Mr Amidu’s response said the Special Prosecutor was a complete waste of time who has gotten nothing useful to do since his appointment.

