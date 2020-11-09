An independent parliamentary candidate for the Kpando Constituency has downplayed the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) decision to sack him.

The candidate, Isaac Newton Nyagbe and 17 others, were sacked from the NDC for filing their nominations to contest as independent candidates in the 2020 polls.

The General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, in a statement on November 3, 2020, said the members had forfeited their membership over their decisions to go independent.

However, speaking in an interview with Joy News, Mr Nyagbe expressed utmost surprise over the dismissal.

Accusing the party of being mischievous, he noted he was disqualified from contesting against the incumbent Member of Parliament, Della Sowah.

Meanwhile, some concerned youth of Kpando have also pledged their support for Mr Nyabge in the December 7 polls.

Kwadwo Adjei Sowah, the convener of the concerned youth, was optimistic the independent candidate will win the seat, adding he will change the narrative of stalled development in the area.

Listen to Mr Nyabe in the video attached above: