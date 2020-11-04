The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced the dismissal of some 18 party members who sought to contest as independent candidates.

The affected individuals are from 11 regions across the country.

The development was announced in a statement signed by the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

The party has directed these persons to hand over all party property in their possession to the constituency secretariats.

They further cautioned these persons to, henceforth, cease to use any paraphernalia of the party and its flagbearer’s name in any campaign.

Check out the full list below: