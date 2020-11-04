A viral video on social media has captured moments a popular Ghanaian pastor was chased and beaten to pulp on the streets.
The victim has been identified as Osofo Appiah, popularly known as Biblical.
In the video sighted on Instagram, Osofo Appiah, who was driving in a black Hyundai, is seen being chased by some motor riders.
They chanted thief continuously when they pursued him amid directives to bystanders to help apprehend the pastor.
Luck seems to have eluded him and the attackers finally caught up with him.
He was seen with blood on his head and face with his t-shirt ripped apart.
ALSO READ:
The timely intervention of a policeman restored calm and led to his freedom.
Watch the video below:
View this post on Instagram
someone sent me this …according to them…and allegedly Sofo Appiah Biblical was once a friend to nana Agradaa and dey had their differences but I think Appiah is owing Nana Agradaa 10,000ghc and this was how de innocent guy was chased n recorded by calling him a thief on a main road with motors n stuffs…😳😳😳😳 Jesus christ am crying mpo😥😥😥😥 ….IS THIS MY GHANA??? I dnt really care about wats between them but the act is soooo bad….it cld hv caused more accidents on the road….we dnt do this any where….. Scheiß 🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️ . . GHANA IS NO MORE SAFE @nakufoaddo @cnn @cnnafrica @bbcnews @bbc @bbcafrica …..THE PRESIDENT MUST INTERVENE N ARREST THE GUYS ON THE MOTORS ……Jesus Christ🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️