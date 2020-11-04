The 2020 edition of the much anticipated Adom FM’s annual music concert, Adom Praiz, has been dully launched.

The launch took place at the premises of the Multimedia Group Limited, Kokomlemle, Accra.

This has become necessary in order not to deny patrons the annual joy, electrifying and captivating performances in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rev Idan with the Praise and Worship team

The launch saw Reverend Kwamena Idan lead praise and worship as a tip of the iceberg patrons should expect on the big day.

Chief Jerry Forson (L) and Rev Kwamena Idan.

Host of Adom FM‘s Dwaso Nsem morning show, Chief Jerry Forson was also present.

Visitation and impartation of the Holy Ghost will be experienced at the 11th edition at the usual venue, Perez Dome Dzorwulu.

