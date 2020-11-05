An Independent Parliamentary Candidate for the Damongo Constituency of the Savannah Region, David Tiki Dange, whose name was on a list of 13 members sacked by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has challenged the party’s action.

Mr Dange said he has never been a member of the NDC and has never borne any political party card in his life hence finds it incredible that the party will add his name to their list of suspended candidates.

“I have never been a member of the NDC and never had any party card in my life. I retired voluntarily as a state prosecutor in 2019 and never been a member of any party since. How do you sack someone who is not a member of your party,” he quizzed.

Independent Parliamentary candidate for the Damongo Constituency of the Savannah Region David Tiki Dange

Mr Tiki Dange and 17 others were sacked from the NDC for filing their nominations to contest as Independent Candidates in the 2020 polls.

The General Secretary of the NDC, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, in a statement on November 3, 2020, said the members had forfeited their membership over their decisions to go independent.

But, speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday, Mr Tiki Dange wondered why the NDC failed to do an inquiry to ascertain the authenticity of his membership before the compilation.

“I have accordingly notified my lawyers about the anomaly to respond as soon as possible,” he said.

On the same show, however, Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Babara Serwaa Asamoah said they were ready to meet Mr Tiki in court.

