As December 7 inches closer, political parties are intensifying their campaigns and galvanizing support by harnessing all available talents and creative minds towards a resounding victory.

Among the many happenings are endorsements from key non-political actors such as celebrities and musicians, some of whom are politicians themselves.

Musician-turned-politician Bice Obour Osei-Kuffour, popularly known as Obour, who had been missing from the music scene for some time now, has released a new music video in support of the Akufo-Addo campaign and other NPP parliamentary Candidates.

According to Obour, the move is in response to a clarion call from the President to all New Patriotic Party (NPP) sympathizers and members to come on board and contribute their quota to getTING the Party and all its Parliamentary Candidates re-elected in the coming polls.

Obour who was speaking to Nkawkaw-based Obuoba 91.7 FM, said he was motivated to craft the song which has been adopted by the Ashanti Advertising Committee for the party as his personal contribution towards Victory 2020 for the NPP.

He said it was also an appreciation token for the quality of leadership shown by the Nana Addo-led government in their first tenure of office.

The video talks about the ideas of the Nana Akufo-Addo administration within his 1st term of office.

It features the Impact of the Free Senior High School policy, the 1 District 1 Factory policy (1D1F), Planting for Food and Jobs and NABCO.

It also features major government interventions during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic such as Free Water and Free Electricity, interventions that have cushioned and impacted every Ghanaian positively.

Obour who was unsuccessful in his bid to become the Parliamentary Candidate of Asante Akyem South has since been very active in the party at both the Regional and National levels\s.

Obour who is the co-covener of the Aspirants Unite for Victory and Secretary to the Ashanti Advertising and Events Committee said the choice of Nana Addo as the President for the Republic of Ghana for the next four 4 years isn’t or shouldn’t be a topic for discussion because “he is by far the best President Ghana can ever ask for”.

In a short interview with Mr Boateng Genfi; the Chairman of the Ashanti Regional Advertising committee, he underscored the need to leverage on the impact of new media in our day-to-day lives and how the party can use that to its advantage.

“Our aim is to use all available media to propagate the good works of the NPP and the Nana Addo-led government and tell Ghanaians why he deserves four More Years. There is the need to consolidate our gains by collectively protecting our progress in transforming Ghana,” Mr Boateng Gyenfi stated.

Watch video below: