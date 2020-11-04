Performing at a Biden-Harris campaign event in Philadelphia on Monday (November 2), John Legend shared his support for the Democratic party nominee.

Before performing ‘Glory’ with rapper Common, Legend addressed the crowd and took a few jabs at fellow artistes who have publicly supported President Donald Trump.

“Some of your former favourite rappers have been taken in by these lies. I think they even founded a new supergroup, it’s called the Sunken Place,” Legend said, referencing Jordan Peele’s horror film Get Out.

John Legend put some rappers supporting Trump and their Platinum Plan into a locker.



Please vote tomorrow, y’all…#Vote @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/2DY4hI7QBL — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 3, 2020

Legend’s shade is reportedly aimed at rapper Lil Wayne, Ice Cube, and 50 Cent following the release of President Trump’s Black Economic Empowerment ‘Platinum Pla’” on October 3 where he secured feedback and support from the notable rappers.

“Just had a great meeting with Donald Trump,” Lil Wayne tweeted on Thursday (October 29).

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

“Besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done,” he posted.

Rapper and media mogul 50 Cent also said that he planned on packing his bags if Donald Trump loses the election. The G-Unit rapper also expressed his support for the President after seeing Joe Biden’s proposed tax plan.

“WHAT THE F**K! (VOTE For TRUMP) IM OUT,” the rapper wrote on Instagram.

While Ice Cube is maintaining that he hasn’t endorsed President Trump, Politico reports that he flew to Washington D.C. and had a private meeting with President Trump’s advisors, including Jared Kushner in September. Later appearing on Fox News in October, the rapper explained working with Trump and his platinum plan.

“We make up 13 percent of the country, and we’re only getting five percent of the wealth in the country,” he said. “They listened, heard what I had to say, pumped up their plan and presented it to the people.”

The 51-year-old rapper was named ‘Power Player of the Week’ by Fox News.