The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has warned its opponents – the New patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) – that defeat awaits them.

Come December 7, the CPP says it will demolish the top two political parties, and has given a demonstration of their unimaginable defeat.

CPP sympathisers, who graced a recent political gathering, witnessed how two men, dressed up as the ‘baby parties in pampers’ lost momentum upon hearing their defeat.

The NDC went down first, followed closely by the NPP, bringing their long-standing victories – depicted with pots – to an end.

Presidential aspirant Ivor Greenstreet and other executives chairing the ceremony cheered with applause as the drama unfolded.

