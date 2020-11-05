Actor turned politician, John Dumelo, has rendered an apology for some comments he made which incited the electorate.

Speaking at a political gathering involving both members of the New Patriotic Party and opposition National Democratic Congress, Mr Dumelo advised that persons caught rigging the elections should be dealt with.

Ghanaians, both with and without political affiliations, have pointed out how distasteful his comment was.

To that effect, Mr Dumelo, in a tweet, has apologised for the comment which was aired on national television.

“I’m whole-heartedly sorry for my comments in the said video. I’m a man of peace and will always promote peace. Let’s make Ghana and Ayawaso West a better place,” he said.