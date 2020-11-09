Clubless Jerry Akaminko has told Asempa FM in an exclusive interview he is not giving up on Black Stars return.

Akaminko, who made his debut and scored his first goal with the Ghana national team on June 1, 2012, in a 2014 FIFA World Cup qualification at the Kumasi Sports Stadium, has been out of the national team for the past six years due to injuries.

The experienced defender suffered a sickening injury prior to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Despite being clubless, the former Hearts of Lions defender reiterated his readiness to play for the Black Stars again.

“Playing for the Black Stars is the best for every player,” he said. “Every Ghanaian player wants to play for the Black Stars and I am one of them.

READ ALSO

“I am not giving up on returning to the Black Stars. I have been there and I will always welcome the opportunity to play again,” he said.

Akaminko lifted the lid on how he is getting himself occupied without having a club.

“I have been training on my own because I am home,” he said.

“It is not intense like training with your club but I am to do that on my own because I want to stay professional.

“I stay discipline as always but I am hoping to return to action in no time,” he added.