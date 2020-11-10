Police in the Western North region, on Monday, shot and killed two suspected armed robbers at Sefwi Sui forest in the Sefwi Wiawso Municipality.

Local reports suggest that the suspects, numbering about four, attempted to bolt with large cash they had robbed from passengers in six commercial cars.

The robbers engaged the police in a shootout resulting in the instant death of the two.

Regional Commander, DCOP Otchere Boapea who confirmed the incident to Adom News said the police patrol teams moved to the scene upon a tipoff.

He said a shootout ensued, leading to the death of the two suspected robbers with the two others on the run sustaining severe injuries.

DCOP Otchere Boapea said his outfit retrieved 42 AK47 ammunition, 1 AK47 gun, three magazines and an undisclosed amount of money.

Meanwhile, the deceased have been deposited at Sefwi Wiawso Government Hospital morgue while the police is on a manhunt for the two suspects.