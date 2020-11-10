Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Alade Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has been arraigned before the Accra Circuit court over the publication of a nude picture with her seven-year-old son in June, 2020

She is facing charges of publication of obscene materials, engaging in domestic violence namely conduct that in any way undermines another person’s privacy or integrity and engaging in domestic violence namely conduct that in any way detracts or is likely to detract from another person’s dignity and worth as a human being.

The actress pleaded not guilty to the charges at the court presided over by Christiana Cann.

She was subsequently granted bail in the sum of GH₵100,000 with four sureties, two to be justified.

What this means is that with the justification, two of the sureties must provide proof of ownership of any landed property worth the bail sum.

The court ordered that the title deeds and valuation report covering the said landed property should be deposited at the court’s registry.

The court also ordered the prosecution to file witness statements and serve the actress with copies within 14 days.

Hearing continues on November 23, 2020.

Facts

The facts as presented by Chief Inspector Agatha Asantewa were that the complainant, Mr Bright K Appiah, is the Director of Child Right’s International Ghana.

akuapem_poloo and Son

On June 30, 2020, the prosecutor said the actress celebrated her son’s (name withheld) seventh birthday and took a nude photograph together with her son half naked and posted same on her instagram page which went viral on social media.

According to Chief Inspector Asantewa, “the conduct or behaviour of the accused undermines the privacy or likely to detract the dignity of the son.”

Complaint

The complainant, according to Chief Inspector Asantewa petitioned Director-General/CID and the matter was referrcd to DOVVSU.

Following the complaint, Akuapem Poloo was arrested and on her caution statement to the Police she admitted posting the nude picture together with her son unintentionally.

According to the prosecutor, the write-up text on her post which read:“I’m naked in front of you because this is how naked I was giving birth to you, so in case you find me lying somewhere don’t pass by but see me as your mom who brought you to life” indicated that Akuapem -Poloo deliberately posted the nude picture together with her son.