A section of the Amakye-Bare Township was thrown into a state of shock following an electric shock incident which left four persons injured.

Three relatives, Emmanuel Asumadu, Prince Eshun, Kwame Dacosta and their friend, Blessing Ode suffered the shock in attempts to clear a canopy used for a funeral.

Luck, however, eluded them when the metal tip of the canopy touched a live high-tension electrical power line.

A fifth person, another sibling, Racheal Eshun, 23, fell unconscious upon hearing the incident.

A witness, Asomah Bandah, helped convey the victims to hospital.

All five persons are said to be receiving treatment for their injuries, including burns, at the Asuofua Polyclinic.