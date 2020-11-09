Emmanuel Ankron, the 23-year-old ‘blow job’ robber whose penis was bitten off by his victim has been remanded by the Obuasi Circuit Court.

He was remanded by the court for three weeks into police custody to re-appear on November 20, 2020.

DSP Martin Asenso, the Obuasi District Police Commander, who briefed Adom News about the suspect’s status, said his pleaded with the court to remand the accused in order to give them time to investigate the truth surrounding the case.

Both Emmanuel and his victim are receiving treatment at a medical facility for wounds sustained during the alleged robbery-turned-rape incidence.