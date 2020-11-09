Minority Member on the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee says the embattled Fomena Member of Parliament (MP), Andrew Amoako Asiamah, should challenge the Speaker’s ruling that declared his seat vacant in court.

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor said the MP should invoke Article 99 of the 1992 Constitution for the High Court to determine the matter.

He added that the constitution failed to provide the procedure under such circumstances.

Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Ocquaye, on Saturday declared the Fomena parliamentary seat vacant.

READ ALSO:

I’ve decided already – Fomena MP going independent

I’m still an NPP member – Embattled Fomena MP

The declaration follows the decision of the MP to contest for re-election as an independent candidate.

The Speaker’s ruling follows a petition by the leadership of the New Patriotic Party under Article 97 (1)(g) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana which asked Parliament to expel Mr Asiamah from the House after he decided to run as an independent candidate in the upcoming general election.

But Mr Dafeamekpor, who is also MP for South Dayi, said the constitution is silent on who makes a pronouncement on vacancy of seat.

He also disagreed with the Speaker of Parliament for disallowing MPs to debate the matter on the Floor of Parliament.