Residents of Tafo Zongo in the Ashanti region are living in fear after a nine-year-old boy was found tied-up in a sack.

The incident is reported to have occurred on Saturday night when the boy went to sell for his mother, Sadia Mumin.

An eyewitness told Joy News he was on his way to the mosque to pray when he came across the sack in which the boy had been tied.

“The place was dark so I used my phone’s torch and saw the head so I called for help and we confirmed it was a human being,” he narrated.

He added that the boy was unconscious when he was found but gauined conciousness after he was rushed to the hospital for medical care.

“We don’t know the boy’s condition now but we are hoping and praying he gets better,” he said.

However, a visit to the Nuhu Rahman Medical Centre revealed the boy had received treatment and was healthy.

His mother, Sadia Mumim, has urged mothers to take good care of their children.

Watch the video attached below: