Embattled Member of Parliament for Fomena, Andrew Amoako Asiamah has said he is not leaving the 7th Parliament despite a request by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to send him packing.

He is bent on staying in the House, despite a letter from the Ashanti Regional NPP petitioning the Speaker to kick him out.

General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu had earlier explained that the party has asked the Speaker to declare the seat vacant after the MP was sacked over his decision to run as an independent candidate.

“If they have sacked me, I am still part of them…They are saying they have dismissed me but I am still winning for the party,” he told JoyNews’ parliamentary correspondent, Joseph Opoku Gakpo.

Questions have been raised about the legal legitimacy of the demand with some experts saying no wrong has been done considering the tenets of the 1992 Constitution.

Groups including the Africa Centre for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA), Dr Rasheed Dramani have argued that the removal of the MP by the NPP does not violate any law regarding the conduct of parliamentarians.

But Mr Asiamah told JoyNews no official communication on his removal has come to his notice and he remains a member of the majority side.

The MP said he is, therefore, staying in the House to continue his work as a member of the party going into the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

The Fomena MP said nothing will make him change his decision to run as an independent candidate adding he will beat his contenders to win 70% of the votes