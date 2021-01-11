The Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase has detailed processes that led to the nomination of the Fomena MP as the Second Deputy Speaker.

Muntaka Mubarak nominated the only Independent Parliamentarian, lawyer Andrew Amoako Asiamah, for the position on January 7, 2021, and was ably-seconded by Effutu MP, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

He noted that the nomination was to help save time for President Nana Akufo-Addo’s swearing-in, hence the House had to reach a consensus.

“The MPs came to a consensus that we did not want to spend another three hours or more on each round of voting for the First and Second Deputy Speakers of Parliament since this would have further delayed the inauguration of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Bawumia.

“We, therefore, agreed with the New Patriotic Party side to propose the first Deputy Speaker so that we [NDC], would likewise propose the Second Deputy Speaker,” he added.

Speaking on the Probe on Joy News, Mr Mubarak said they had their own people in mind for the position but lawyer Amoako was nominated after their candidate, Alban Bagbin won the Speakership position.

“The party decided to be magnanimous with the victory because we had indicated within the caucus that if Bagbin did not win the Speakership position, Bernard Ahiafor, Akatsi South MP and Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, Bolgatanga East MP would be proposed for the Second Deputy Speaker position,” he said.

However, he indicated the NPP continued to oppose the decision and insisted on proposing nominees for both the First and Second Deputies.

“We didn’t want it to appear like the devil and witch-hunting situation because we had gotten the Speaker who will have a lot of work to do so we needed to reach out.

“We came together and had to convince our General Secretary that the Speaker needs to carry both sides of the House. Let us allow it to go so we will nominate the Independent instead of our own person,” he explained.

Following the decision, Mr Mubarak explained that their nominees in waiting, Dr Ayine and Mr Ahiafor had to be informed about the development and they understood the leadership.