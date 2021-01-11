Chief Whip of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Member of Parliament for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak has labelled Leader of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in parliament Kyei Mensah Bonsu as “a very terrible leader” who lacks the acumen and will to groom new leaders under him.

In an interview on Joy News, Muntaka also slammed the Suame lawmaker for making claims that the Speaker of Parliament was selected by consensus and not through the election and also that the NDC managed to bribe some NPP MPs to vote against Prof Mike Ocquaye.

According to Muntaka, while he concedes that Mr. Mensah Bonsu is a “nice gentleman when it comes to the work of the house”, however when it comes to leadership, “he is a very terrible leader”.

Muntaka said Kyei Mensah Bonsu has been “clearing” all the team he works with as a leader by always picking new people when there is a new parliament when.

“I wonder what his party thinks,” Muntaka said of Kyei Mensah Bonsu.

“Kyei Mensah Bonsu failed his side. When we told him you’re not reaching out to us, looking at the number we have he was just calling us bluff. While we were planning and strategizing.”

Muntaka was reacting to a news story in which it was reported that Kyei Mensah Bonsu had alleged that NDC bribed some MPs on NPP’s side.