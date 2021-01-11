The Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo says he will resume work in March following a directive from the Presidency in July 2020 to proceed on his accumulated leave.

The clarification by Mr. Domelevo comes on the back of various news reports that the 167-days leave he started on July 1 had expired.

Earlier, the Office of the President had extended the initial leave by 44 days after Mr. Domelevo’s letter to President Akufo-Addo, urging him to reconsider his directive to proceed on his accumulated leave.

Among other things, the Auditor-General had claimed that the directive was a breach of the labour law and was unconstitutional.

Mr. Domelevo explained that based on the labour law and recent practice, “no worker is deemed to have accumulated any leave on account of having failed, omitted, neglected or even refused to enjoy their right to annual leave, which the law guarantees for their benefit, not the employer.”

But a letter dated Friday, July 3, 2020, and signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, said although it is yet to be formally served with a copy of the letter by the Auditor-General, it has taken due notice of the content which has been widely spread in the media and on social media.

It has therefore decided to increase the accumulated annual leave of the Auditor-General from the initial 123 to 167 working days to include his period of leave for the year 2020 other than the earlier directive which only calculated the accumulated leave days from 2017 to 2019.

However, social media has been buzzing with news that the Auditor-General had ended his term and was due at post on Monday, January 11, 2021.

But clarifying the issue in a Facebook post, Mr. Domelevo said, his leave will end on Tuesday, March 2, 2020, but he will resume work on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.