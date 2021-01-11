Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, says he is saddened by the defeat suffered by Professor Mike Oquaye at the election to elect a Speaker for the 8th Parliament.

Prof Mike Oquaye who was the speaker for the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic failed in his attempt to be re-elected when he failed to get the required votes from members of the house.

A number of accusations and counter-accusations including conspiracy theories have been flown around since the defeat which paved way for Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin to be elected Speaker.

Reacting to the development on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said he was disappointed Professor Oquaye’s loss.

He said as a Caucus, their spirits were broken because they had high expectations of Prof Oquaye winning to become Speaker but that did not happen.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah also condemned the chaos that characterized the election, saying it was a big disgrace to every member.

He noted, however, that there are lessons to be learnt from the happenings of the night.

