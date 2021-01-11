A Supreme Court judge led the charge in attempting to bribe some Members of Parliament on the National Democratic Congress side to vote for Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye.

The judge made the bribery attempt on the night members of the 8th parliament were preparing to vote to elect a speaker, Member of Parliament for Asawase Constituency and Chief Whip for the National Democratic Congress Caucus in parliament, Muntaka Mubarak, has alleged.

Mr Mubarak said the said judge attempted to bribe a female member of his caucus, promising her a number of goodies should she vote against the party’s choice, Mr Alban Bagbin.

“There was one that was led by, I mean so shamefully, a Supreme Court judge [who] called a colleague lady, telling her what they will give her, she has children [and] they will take care of her children; she can take fuel from the filling station for the four years…,” Mr Muntaka said.

The Asawase MP who was speaking on The Probe on the Joy News channel said they have the ‘time’ at which the calls were made, indicating that they [NDC] were looking into the issue even though he failed to name the judge in question.

Watch the video for more of Mr Muntaka’s allegations: