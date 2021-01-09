The Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong has said that the New Patriotic Party’s major problem is neglecting their strongholds.

According to him, over the years when the NPP is in power, focus is given to other regions whiles their strongholds suffer.

He indicated that if this is not dealt with very well in this term, it will have adverse effect on the party’s chances to maintain power.

“We have 49% already so what you have to do is to protect what you have and the government’s policies will win us more voters. But no, for the NPP, they will leave their strongholds and move to other regions and that caused our downfall.”

Th Assin Central Member of Parliament who was speaking in an interview on Adom TV, indicated that Deputy Ministers who lost their seats should be given Ministerial roles because their Ministers were the cause of their defeat.

To him, Deputy Ministers are just stooges who do not benefit in anyway from the positions they occupy in government.