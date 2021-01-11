The match week 8 fixtures of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various stadia.

Kotoko will host Liberty Professionals on Monday 3:pm at the Accra Sports Stadium.

On Friday, Legon Cities recorded their first win of the season by beating WAFA 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

On Saturday, Medeama SC secured a first home win of the season when they beat Aduana Stars 2-1 at the TNA Park with Agyanim Boateng scoring a brace. Bright Adjei scored a consolation for the away side.

On Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium, Ashantigold moved top of the Ghana Premier League table after they came back to beat Great Olympics.

Captain of the side, Gladson Awako, fired them in front inside 14 minutes, with a fabulous turn and finish from outside the box.

Ashantigold found the equaliser through Amos Addai on the stroke of half time, before Yaw Annor scored the winner just two minutes into the second half to grab a famous away win.

At the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu, Precious Boah scored a brace in their 2-0 win against Ebusua Dwarfs under new manager, Vladislav Viric.

Berekum Chelsea secured a narrow 1-0 win over visiting Inter Allies at the Berekum Golden City Park. Paul Atta Agyei’s 12th-minute goal proved to be enough for Chelsea which secured a second win of the campaign.

Bechem United and King Faisal shared the spoils with Moro Salifu’s 45th-minute opener being cancelled out by Kwame Peprah’s 48th-minute strike.

Bechem remain joint top of the table with 15 points while King Faisal remain rock bottom.

At Techiman, Eleven Wonders asserted their dominance over Karela United with a thumping 3-1 victory.

Mohammed Tetteh Nortey shot Ignatius Osei Fosu’s men in front in the 25th minute but Diawisie Taylor levelled for Karela in the 75th minute with his 6th goal in just eight games this season.

However, two late goals from Nana Kobina Osoh and George Amponsah sealed the win for Wonders, who remain unbeaten in three games against Karela in the Premier League.

At the Ndoum Sports Complex, Elmina Sharks held Hearts of Oak to a 1-1 drawn game.

The home side came so close to take the lead on the 20th minute but marksman Benjamin Tweneboah’s strike was nowhere near the net.

However, on the 63rd minute, Hearts of Oak levelled up with Victor Aidoo’s header.

Asante Kotoko’s game against Liberty Professionals was postponed as a result of the former’s involvement in Africa.

See results below:

Legon Cities 1-0 WAFA

Medeama 2-1 Aduana Stars

Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Inter Allies

Dreams FC 2-0 Ebusua Dwarfs

Eleven Wonders 3-1 Karela United

Great Olympics 1-2 AshantiGold

Bechem United 1-1 King Faisal

Elmina Sharks 1-1 Hearts of Oak

Asante Kotoko vs Liberty Professionals – Monday