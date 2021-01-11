Self-acclaimed Queen of Ghana music, Wendy Shay, now reigns without subjects as she unfollows everyone on Instagram.

The musician went berserk after Ghanaians criticized her for ‘unfollowing’ ace journalist, Delay, when the latter quizzed her about why she has adopted ‘quite a crazy’ lifestyle.

Delay has described Wendy’s action as warranted as she has unfollowed her [Delay] on all social media platforms about a year ago.

READ ALSO

Perhaps as a response, the emotional singer went berserk ‘unfollowing’ everyone on Instagram, leaving her 2.1million followers with the choice to do the same if it pleased them.

The singer, however, remains very active on Instagram, making Ghanaians believe all is not well with the ‘Enough is Enough’ crooner.