Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta Constituency, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe, has said his life is under threat after suffering another robbery attack.

Mr Gakpe, following a second attempt on his life, is demanding that the government provides him security.

“My life is in danger. They want to kill me. I want the State security to do something quickly. I am investing in my security but it looks like that is not enough and so the State must take over and ensure my security because I am an MP, else they will finish me,” he said.

The MP was first attacked in his private residence at Keta on the eve of December 8, 2020, after he won the parliamentary seat of the Keta Constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress. He spent days at the Keta Government Hospital where he received medical treatment after which he moved out of the town.

Some suspected armed robbers on Sunday dawn again attacked a gas filling station, Roofsenaf Filling Station belonging to the MP on the Accra-Aflao highway.

According to the MP, he had a phone call from his brother at 2:am on Sunday, January 10, 2021, who informed him about the robbery attack.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday, the worried MP revealed that, a trained security guard who knows how to use a registered gun belonging to the filling station was not on duty and so the robbers took advantage to shoot two workers who have sustained severe injuries.

“There are about six filling stations there on the highway, Alinco and the rest, and so I’m surprised they figured out mine and attacked it, you know yesterday I sent my driver home (Keta) so they might have thought that I was in town and that is why I believe they attacked my filling station,” he recounted.