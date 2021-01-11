A man identified as Kwaku Manu and one other accomplice has been arrested in Tamale for allegedly trafficking ten children from Mayado in the Zabzugu district of the Northern region.

The victims of the traffic include nine girls and a boy aged between seven and 16 years.

The suspects were said to be transporting the children to Kumasi but were intercepted by a woman who suspected foul play after closely monitoring their movement in the Tamale township.

The lady who caused the arrest of the suspects spoke to Adom News, saying she became suspicious on seeing the children somehow idling in town.

The children, according to the said lady, looked confused crossing streets hence her decision to question them about their mission.

According to her, the children couldn’t communicate because the victims only spoke Konkomba.

The woman said upon spotting her interacting with the children, a person suspected to be Kwaku Manu’s ‘boy’ came to claim ownership of them.

ALSO READ:

Upon interrogating the said ‘boy’, he said he was transporting the children to Kumasi but the woman who identified herself as a security person resisted.

The woman then vowed to prevent the children from embarking on the said journey and as such, called the police after getting support from other people around.

The police then stepped in to take custody of the children.

The suspects upon their arrest disclosed that they were travelling with the children with the consent of their families, adding that the arrangements were made with their ‘boss’, Kweku Manu.

He added that it wasn’t the first time they were engaging in such an activity, adding that he wasn’t the only one doing the ‘job’ which he said was normal in the area.

The suspects are currently in police custody while the victims were also sent to a police guest house in Tamale to pass the night.