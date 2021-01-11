Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has revealed that he is the highest-paid member of the Ghanaian House.

Speaking in an interview with Adom TV, the MP said contrary to the public notion that parliamentary job is a lucrative business, MPs suffer a lot on the quiet.

He explained that the reason he is the highest-paid member of the House is that most of his colleagues have taken loans, particularly car loans, that get deducted at source on monthly basis.

He disclosed that he has no loans hence he gets his exact salary at the end of every month.

“We all take our salaries alright but I am currently the highest-paid MP in terms of what goes into my account every month. Most of the MP’s owe car loan which gets deducted from their salary every month,” he explained.