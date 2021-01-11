Multiple award-winning Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu, has melted hearts on social media with photos of his adorable children in their beautiful home.

In photos he posted on the official Instagram page of the comic actor, Kwaku Manu flaunted his lovely family who was on its way to church service.

Kwaku Manu and his kids, a daughter and two sons, stood in a straight line and all struck different poses as they smiled for the camera.

READ ALSO:

After posting the stunning family photos, Kwaku Manu captioned them:

Today is the second Sunday of the month we thank God for how far he has brought us” Many fans and followers, after seeing the lovely photos, took to the comment section to shower glowing comments on the adorable family.