A 40-year-old commercial driver identified as Ernest Kwabena Afrani allegedly committed suicide in the early hours of January 7, 2021, at Gbetsile in the Kpone-Katamanso municipality.

Confirming the incident, Assembly Member for Gbetsile, Rahim Yahaya revealed that the deceased was found hanging in a kiosk. https://googleads.g.doubleclick.net/pagead/ads?guci=2.1.0.4.2.2.0.0&gdpr=0&client=ca-pub-2500680891621702&output=html&h=280&adk=1640226092&adf=1705571386&pi=t.aa~a.457900498~i.2~rp.4&w=680&fwrn=4&fwrnh=100&lmt=1610282013&num_ads=1&rafmt=1&armr=3&sem=mc&pwprc=1214529339&psa=1&ad_type=text_image&format=680×280&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.myjoyonline.com%2F40-year-old-driver-allegedly-commits-suicide-at-gbetsile%2F&flash=0&fwr=0&pra=3&rh=170&rw=680&rpe=1&resp_fmts=3&wgl=1&fa=27&dt=1610282013599&bpp=5&bdt=1950&idt=-M&shv=r20201203&cbv=r20190131&ptt=9&saldr=aa&abxe=1&cookie=ID%3D2d785d05f4d4824e%3AT%3D1610266651%3AS%3DALNI_MYssryeN90IaKNYR4zTlzFW4Ic88w&prev_fmts=300×250%2C0x0&nras=2&correlator=5130525809351&frm=20&pv=1&ga_vid=77665643.1550215031&ga_sid=1610282013&ga_hid=99112853&ga_fc=0&u_tz=0&u_his=10&u_java=0&u_h=768&u_w=1366&u_ah=684&u_aw=1366&u_cd=24&u_nplug=3&u_nmime=4&adx=161&ady=1283&biw=1356&bih=605&scr_x=0&scr_y=0&eid=42530528%2C21068769%2C21069719&oid=3&pvsid=1685523597275152&pem=0&ref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.myjoyonline.com%2F&rx=0&eae=0&fc=384&brdim=0%2C23%2C0%2C23%2C1366%2C23%2C1366%2C684%2C1366%2C605&vis=1&rsz=%7C%7Cs%7C&abl=NS&fu=8320&bc=31&ifi=2&uci=a!2&btvi=2&fsb=1&xpc=IKFlpyBLr4&p=https%3A//www.myjoyonline.com&dtd=28

According to the Rahim Yahaya, a distress call came through Thursday morning at about 7 am and he immediately moved to the scene and informed the Gbetsile Police about the incident.

He added that the traditional authorities were also invited to perform the needed rituals to pave the way for the Police to convey the body from the scene to the morgue for investigations to commence.

According to the Assembly Member, it was not clear what may have pushed the man to allegedly take his life.

“His death still remains a mystery,” he stated.

The neighbour to the deceased, Ms Abigail Tettey said Kwabena Afrani had battled with an illness for some weeks and was receiving treatment.

The corpse has been deposited at the Tema General Hospital mortuary pending an autopsy.

Ernest Kwabena Afrani left behind a wife and four children.