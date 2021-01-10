Multimedia Journalist, Raymond Acquah has shared his near-death experience after contracting Covid-19.

Mr Raymond Acquah after a full recovery, took to social media to give details of his quarantined days as a patient at the Nyaho Medical Centre.

According to the journalist, life became difficult as he felt excruciating pain, which he believed would have led to his end.

“Covid-19 battered, bruised, and brought me to the lowest ebb! There was a point when the going got tough and they kept upgrading my respirators for oxygen with more complex machines. I just asked God to take my life away and put me out of my misery!” he stated.

However, the Almighty God came into the story and replaced his despair with hope, he explained.

“But God came through for me. My Covid Story! I rise this day to thank the Almighty for keeping me alive!

He expressed gratitude to his spouse, MzGee, and the staff of Nyaho Medical Centre for the care and love shown him during his lowest times.

“I am also eternally grateful to my wife, MzGee Ghana, who braved the storm to help me pull through it all! To my doctor, Dr. Tanko, those wonderful doctors at Nyaho Medical Centre especially, Ofori Anti and Dekpor and their lovely nurses! I say ayekoo!”

Meanwhile, Raymond Acquah has urged all Ghanaians to strictly adhere to the safety Covid-19 protocols laid out by the government to protect lives.

“Finally, friends I lived most part of the year in the UK without Covid, got it in Ghana and it almost killed me without any underlying medical condition! Please be careful!” he emphasized.

Below is his post on Facebook