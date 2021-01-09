Ghanaian artiste, Patapaa, real name Justice Amoah and his wife, Liha Miller, have survived an accident which occurred at Swedru.

In a post, Miss Miller, now Mrs Amoah, announced via her Instagram handle that they’ve survived a near-death accident.

She added: “Thank you, God, we are still alive. It wasn’t our time yet, but I am still in shock.”

Speaking to Sammy Kay on phone, the manager of Patapaa confirmed there was an accident but nobody was hurt.