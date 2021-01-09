Dakoa Newman, Okaikwei South MP
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been sworn-in for a second four-year term in office.

A host of dignitaries and Members of Parliament (MPs) among others were present at the ceremony to support the President and his Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Image may contain: 2 people, people standing and outdoor
Image may contain: 1 person, standing

At such events, anyone with a sense for fashion would be looking out for the most outstanding fashion statement made and we had our spotlight on the MP for Okaikwei South, Dakoa Newman.

Image may contain: 4 people, people standing

Most people were impressed with her outfit and how beautiful she looked.

Image may contain: one or more people, people dancing and people standing

The wife and mother stunned us with beautiful blue kente outfit with some crystals beautifully decorated around her bust.

Image may contain: 3 people, people standing
Image may contain: 2 people, people standing

Her flawless makeup and hairstyle were on point making her stand out at the event.

Image may contain: 2 people, people standing

If you want to make bold fashion statements with Kente, check out her style.

Image may contain: 1 person
Image may contain: 1 person, standing and closeup