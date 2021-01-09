Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has said that he will make President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia, his allies.

According to him, his decision to make the President and his Vice his allies was taken after he read a text in which a National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament was allegedly thanking what he described as ‘courageous allies’ in New Patriotic Party (NPP) for voting for Alban Bagbin during the election of Speaker of Parliament.

Mr Anyidoho made this known on his official Twitter page when Mr Bagbin won the election to become Speaker of Parliament for the 8th Parliament of Ghana by garnering 138 of the votes cast as against 135 votes garnered by Prof. Mike Oquaye.

The win came as a shock to many who ruled out the chances of Mr Bagbin considering the fact that the NPP had the numbers.

He wrote: Just reading a written text in which a rather loquacious NDC MP, is thanking ‘…quietly courageous allies in NPP…’ for voting for Rt Hon Bagbin. So, the NDC MPs have allies in the NPP huh? Me too, I shall make President Akufo-Addo & Vice President Bawumia, my allies.

