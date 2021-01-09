Legon Cities finally won their first Ghana Premier League game this season as a penalty by forward Joseph Adjei earned them a 1-0 victory against WAFA in Accra on Friday night.

Adjei scored the penalty in the second half to settle the tight encounter in favour of Legon Cities, who were without experienced striker Asamoah Gyan.

The 34-year-old missed the game due to injury.

After a goalless first half, Legon were awarded the penalty three minutes into the second half. Teenage sensation Mathew Anim Cudjoe was fouled in the box.

Adjei expertly converted the spot-kick to give Legon the lead and they managed to hold on for the first victory of the season.

Legon came into the encounter lying bottom of the league, after failing to win in seven games, but are momentarily out of the relegation zone following the victory.

For WAFA, they remain third on the league table but could be out of top four at the end of the matchday.