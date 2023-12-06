The 2nd Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Fomena Constituency, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, has made a donation to dressmakers in Dawden near Akrokere in the Adansi North district of the Ashanti region.

In a bid to encourage vocational skills among the youth, he handed out 30 sewing machines to the beneficiaries.

At an event to present the items, Mr. Amoako Asiamah emphasized the importance of vocational training, highlighting that success in life doesn’t solely depend on academic degrees.

He urged young people to consider exploring various vocations as an alternative path to achieving significant milestones in life.

The Fomena MP advised the dressmakers to prioritize honesty and integrity in their dealings with clients.

“Success in life doesn’t always come from having university degrees. Those who acquire different vocational skills can also reach greater heights. I encourage the youth to pursue learning various trades,” remarked Lawyer Asiamah during an interview with Adom News correspondent, Isaac K. Normanyo.

In support, Assembly member for Dadwen/Kyekyewere electoral area, Robert Fosu reiterated the significance of vocational education.

He charged the youth to puruse vocational skills and maintain honesty and diligence with clients.