Nigerian superstar, Davido, has fulfilled his pledge of donating some N250million he received as a birthday gift last year.

To mark his birthday on November 21, 2021, Davido requested his friends and people who had benefited from him to gift him a sum of N1 million each.

What started as a joke generated N100 million in the first few hours, and another N100 million subsequently.

The artiste, after several pleas to invest the money in his community, heeded the call and even added his own donation to make a total sum of N250,000m.

Three months after, the monies have been handed over to 292 orphanages, in the order of their needs; this was contained in a press statement he released.

A portion read, ” As promised, a five-man disbursement committee was set up. Since its inauguration, the members of this committee have worked tirelessly to ensure that they collate the names and information of documented and verified orphanages. I am pleased to announce that the disbursement of funds is complete.”

Davido added a tall list of all beneficiaries and selected amount each received as part of transparency from his disbursement committee.

The billionaire’s son again thanked all and sundry who gave their token to put smiles on the faces of others.