Davido raises over $360,000 in less than 24 hours after one tweet

Nigerian singer Davido has been trending on social media after he asked musicians he has given ‘hit songs’ to show appreciation by sending him not less than 1 million Naira (GHC 14,909) to a new bank account he opened.

The musician was dumbfounded when his fans and loved ones also hopped onto the train to send him funds beyond what he has since proposed.

In less than 10 minutes after the tweet, Davido received over 7 million Naira which is equivalent to GHC 104,363 Ghana Cedis.

He announced his initial target as 100 million Naira but the Fem hitmaker has surpassed 155 million Naira (GHC 2,210,400) and some of his fans on social media can’t get over it.

If u know I’ve given you a hit song .. send me money …. una know una selves oo… Omo 7 m in 10 minutes keep goin!! I love y’all! AIM NAH 100m I wan clear my rolls Royce from port abeg [SIC], the tweets that sparked the donations read.

The singer has been updating fans on how well the donations keep coming while urging other musicians outside Nigeria to send their funds through.

In a Snapchat video, Davido asked Shatta Wale, rapper Edem, Darko Vibes and Stonebwoy including Medikal to send their funds since his birthday is around the corner.

Davido says he believes the massive love people are showing him stems from the fact that he loves to give to those who are in need.

I’m actually crying! Just be good to people man! God! I really love you guys man! he tweeted.