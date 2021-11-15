The Ghana Police Service wishes to inform all applicants who qualified under the Medical professionals and Lawyers categories of the 2021 Police recruitment exercise to check their online portal for further details on the screening process.

The Police, in a statement, said it has scheduled Wednesday, 17th November and Thursday, 18th November 2021 for the screening of the medical professionals and lawyers.

ALSO READ:

The link for the online portal is: GHANA POLICE e-RECRUITMENT

https://exam1.policerecruitment.online/chit/

Read more from the attached: