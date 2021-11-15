Deputy of Education Minister, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has sent a strong warning to teachers and headteachers across the country after 10 pupils of St Charles Lwanga Roman Catholic Junior High School (JHS) in the Saboba District of the Northern Region drowned.

According to him, the unfortunate incident that happened should be a thing of the past not only at Saboba but in various schools across the country.

“As we are condemning whatever happened in Saboba, we shouldn’t concentrate on only Saboba because we know such incidents happen in schools, though we are not privy to it when you are caught, trust me, we will deal with you according to the laws of the country. We will never entertain such acts in our schools anymore,” he warned.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour, who led a delegation to Saboba to commiserate with the families of the pupils who drowned in a river on Friday, November 12, 2021, made this known on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Monday.

The headteacher is alleged to have sent some 31 students to work on his farm, and on their return, the canoe they were travelling in capsised, leading to the death of nine students.

The accused has since been charged with manslaughter, which is a crime of killing a human being without malice, aforethought or in circumstances not amounting to murder.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour is of the firm conviction that the best gift to give to the victims of this unfortunate incident is for teachers, headteachers in schools to shun such acts of sending their pupils, students to work for them during school hours.

As a means of serving as a deterrent to others who may be planning the same, the Deputy Minister said teachers who are found in such acts will be dealt with drastically.