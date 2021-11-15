Education think tank, Africa Education Watch, has commended GES and the Police for the arrest of the Headmaster of St Charles Liwanga R/C JHS over the drowning of some pupils.

Emmanuel Chinjal is alleged to have sent pupils, numbering 31, to his rice farm to assist with harvesting.

However, the exercise turned sour when nine of the students drowned in the Oti River following the capsizing of the boat in which they were traveling.

The Headmaster subsequently reported himself to the Police and has since been charged with manslaughter.

He is expected to make his first appearance in court on Monday, November 15, 2021, in Tamale.

The District Chief Executive for Saboba District, Bingrini George has also indicated that the District Security Committee is set to meet with the Ghana Education Service to discuss the incident.

The meeting will also discuss sanctions for teachers who use students as farmhands.

Commenting on the development, Africa Education Watch condemned “the use of students for any form of economic or domestic activity by teachers, especially where it affects their health or interferes with instructional and learning hours in and out of school.”

They also called for the “setting up and publishing of complaint phone lines at all GES Offices to enable parents to report offending staff for punitive action.”

The think tank urged the Ghana Education Service to provide the necessary psychological and other support to the affected parents and families.

Some of the families of the students who perished in the water have described the incident as an act of God.

They have expressed disinterest in pursuing the matter any further.