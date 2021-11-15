The distraught father of a 15-year-old boy who drowned in the Oti River while returning from his headmaster’s farm has narrated how the lifeless body of his son broke his heart.

The man who gave his name as Jacob said he rushed to the riverside when he heard the news about the drowning incident only to find his son, who is the first among four children lying lifeless.

His son is one of many pupils of the St. Charles R/C Junior High School (JHS) sent across the River Oti to work on their headmaster’s rice farm.

Nine of the students drowned when their boat capsized while they were returning home from the farm.

Some fishermen who retrieved the bodies

The distraught father said even though his son told him he was going to work on his headmaster’s farm, “I didn’t know it was across the river”.

He said if he knew his late son was going to cross the Oti river, he would not have granted him the permission to go.

“I have been weeping since the incident happened; I can’t believe my son is gone,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday.

Jacobs who said he does not own a farm said it is heartbreaking that his young son will die, working on someone’s farm.

Play attached audio below for more.