Deputy Minister for Defence and Member of Parliament (MP) for Atwima Kwanwoma Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Kofi Amankwaah Manu, has warned against fraudsters who have been creating fake Facebook accounts in the name of ministers to extort monies from innocent Ghanaians.

Speaking on the Floor of Parliament, he revealed several reports being made by Members of Parliament about persons chasing them for their enlistment into the army, police, Fire Service, and others.

Mr Manu said they are later told that people splash their pictures on social media, especially Facebook for people to pay money to be enlisted into the services.

The lawmaker has advised Ghanaians that the Ghana Armed Forces does not take any money before enlisting them into any security service, especially the army, and therefore victims must be on the lookout and not fall for such traps.

