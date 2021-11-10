After ‘taking over’ the Ghana Premier League, Samuel Ashie Quaye has left Great Olympics for trials in Europe.

The 20-year-old was phenomenal for the Wonder Club last campaign helping the club to finish in the 6th position.

However, the youngster has joined Swiss side FC Basel for trials.

Godwin Attram, who manages Ashie Quaye, speaking to Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show revealed that the youngster joined Olympics only on a loan deal and is free to join any club.

Samuel Ashie Quaye

“We lost a deal in the summer because Great Olympics clearly made us aware they wanted to give the player a chance to play in the Premier League. So when it was January I decided to let him [Samuel Ashie Quaye] leave the club.

“We haven’t sold Ashie Quaye but he is going to have trials with FC Basel,” he added.

If the transfer is sealed, he will become the second Ghanaian full-back to join Basel after former Black Stars right-back spent three years at FCB.

Quaye was a key member of the Ghana U20 team that won the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Mauritania earlier this year.