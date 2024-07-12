Chelsea have completed the signing of Renato Veiga from FC Basel.

The Athletic reported last week that a deal worth €14million (£11.8m; $15.3m) had been agreed between the two clubs with no sell-on clause.

The 20-year-old has signed a seven-year contract with the option of a further 12 months to keep him at Stamford Bridge until at least 2031.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to be here,” Veiga said. “This is one of the biggest clubs in England — the biggest for me — and I’m just really excited to get started.”

Capable of playing as left-sided centre-back, left-back or a No 6 in midfield, Veiga is expected to be used an inverted full-back and is viewed as a perfect fit for Enzo Maresca’s system. Maresca replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Chelsea head coach earlier this summer after leading Leicester City to promotion last season.

Veiga made 26 appearances in all competitions for FC Basel last term, providing two goals and one assist. He is a product of the Sporting Lisbon academy, before moving to Basel in 2023 following a loan spell at Ausburg.

Veiga joins Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu and Omari Kellyman as new additions at Chelsea this summer.